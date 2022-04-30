Twenty-six non-profit organizations were approved by the Chino Community Services Commission on Monday to sell fireworks in Chino on the days leading up to Independence Day.
Commissioners Robert Martinez and Neal Jerry abstained from voting because they are both involved with Don Lugo High School and will volunteer at the Lugo booth.
The organizations that received permits are: American Legion Post 299, CHAPPS, Chino American Little League, Chino Cowboy Huddle, Chino High School Basketball, Chino High School Pep Squad, Chino High School Band Boosters, Chino High School Sports Boosters, Chino Neighborhood House, Christ Lutheran Church, Cornerstone Community Church, Don Lugo High School Grad Night, Don Lugo Performing Arts and Band, Don Lugo Sports Boosters, Gavin R. Stevens Foundation, Living Word Assembly of God, Magnolia Jr. High School After School, Magnolia Jr. High School Music Boosters, Monte Vista 4H Council, Nitemares Soccer Club, Parents of Chino Scouts, Parents of Troop 202, Praise Chapel, The Bridge. To the Pointe Dance Productions and Mission Sports, and Victory Outreach Church.
The applicants must provide liability insurance and prove that the funds raised are used to benefit the community. They also must obtain a permit from the fire marshal. All 26 groups sold fireworks last year.
Cornerstone Community Church applied to move its booth to a new location which was approved by both the commission and Fireworks Review Sub-Committee.
The Fireworks Sub-Committee, comprised of Commissioners Linda Takeuchi, Jamie Harwood, and Brenda Strong, met on April 14 to review the applications and reported that all groups followed the reporting requirements.
