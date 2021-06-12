Caltrans will conduct pavement work on Carbon Canyon Road in various locations in Brea that will affect traffic in Chino Hills beginning Monday, June 14 to Saturday, July 31.
The project will include overnight intermittent lane closures beginning at the Chino Hills Discovery Center in Brea to the county line and vicinity of Hillside Drive in Sleepy Hollow.
Work hours will be overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Through-travel will remain at all times but expect delays.
Caltrans asks commuters to reduce their speed in the work zone.
