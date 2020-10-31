The final round of disclosure statements filed by City of Chino candidates cover a four-week period from Sept. 20 through Oct. 17.
Eunice Ulloa
Incumbent Mayor Eunice Ulloa reported a beginning cash balance of $31,679, contributions of $22,161, and total expenses of $49,723, most of which was paid to a public relations firm.
Ending cash balance is $4,171.
She received $100 from Craig Sorensen, $150 from Gary George, $150 from Sondra Elrod, $250 from M.K. Smith Chevrolet, $100 from Jeff Gaul, $2,500 from Viramontes Express, $250 from Brenda Scott Chevron, $500 from Richard Rowe, $500 from Ronald Pietersma of Legend Dairy Farms, $100 from David Sakurai, $250 from Robert Bales, $100 from Bernice Gray, $150 from Ray Moors, $100 from Naser Noor, $200 from Mary Alice Reed, $200 from Vincent Joseph Lopez, $250 from Goyenetche Dairy, $100 from Dr. Paul Molinaro, $100 from Donna Smith, $100 from Kevin B. Sullivan, $250 from Chino Auto Repair and Collision, $100 from Edouard Layaye, $100 from B.J. Garrison, $200 from James “Butch” Wolfinbarger, $2,000 from Paul Hofer, $100 from Bernadette Helton, $5,000 from Chino Officers for Political Stability, $1,000 from Mary Borba Parente, $100 from Gloria Smith, $100 from Carson Estate Trust, $500 from Linda Cooper, $250 from Gayle Gramer, $1,500 from O.F. Wolfinbarger Inc., $250 from Randy Wolfinbarger, $1,500 from Michael Bidart, and $100 from Beno, Van Dyk and Owens.
Freeman Public Affairs in Torrance was paid $49,465 on this statement and $3,850 on the last statement filed.
Other expenses include $1,200 to Pi Productions for video production, $400 for an event and $300 in gift cards to Los Portales Restaurant for campaign workers.
Christopher Hutchinson
Mr. Hutchinson loaned himself $999. For the period of Sept. 20 through Oct. 17, he reported a $910 beginning cash balance, payments of $1,020 and a negative ending balance of $109.
Mr. Hutchinson paid $500 to the San Bernardino County Republican Party. Other expenses were $365 for printing and $155 for website.
No contributions are reported.
District 1 candidates
Paul Rodriguez
Incumbent Paul Rodriguez reported a beginning cash balance of $9,417, $13,600 in contributions and $21,431 in expenditures.
Payments total $13,796 and $7,635 is outstanding.
Mr. Rodriguez received $100 from Roberto Casas, a retired Lynwood school district superintendent, $5,000 from Chino Officers for Political Stability, $500 from Chino Premier Surgery Center, $500 from Manufactured Housing Education Trust PAC, $500 from Cramer, Cramer, Cramer LLC, $500 from California Real Estate PAC, $2,500 from Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters PAC, $3,000 for IE Taypayers Association, and $1,000 from UNACPAC965 in Long Beach.
He spent $12,476 for print advertising and $1,243 for lawn signs.
Payments of $3,808 are listed as outstanding to Rosie Ambriz and $1,303 to Christina Ambriz, both of Chino, for campaign work and $1,291 to Jess Cervantes for consulting. Ending cash balance is $9,221.
Christopher Flores
Christopher Flores reported a beginning cash balance of $130 and $2,124 in contributions.
Mr. Flores loaned himself $3,200 this period and has an outstanding loan balance of $5,950.
Contributions were $100 from Eduardo Layaye, $100 from James Wolfinbarger, $500 from Chino Auto Repair and Collision, $200 from L. Reyes, $1,000 from Viramontes Express Inc., and $100 from Edgar Gray.
Total expenditures of $4,645 include $1,436 for graphics, $818 for literature, $834 for Facebook ads, $300 for professional services, $100 for text messaging services, and $390 for print. Ending balance is $2,444.
District 4 candidates
Karen Comstock
Karen Comstock reported a beginning cash balance of $16,701, $1,250 in contributions and $13,054 in expenditures.
She received $250 from Charlene Kind, $100 from Albert and Paula Cheatham, $100 from Craig Sorensen, $100 from Jeff Gaul, $100 from Victoria Davis, and a $500 contribution from Rodriguez for Assembly 2020.
Ms. Comstock also reported $100 in monetary contributions of less than $100.
She paid $8,100 to Tamrin Olden Consulting, $2,827 for fundraising, $1,000 for City of Chino event sponsorship, $435 for campaign event and $390 for print advertising.
Ending balance is $4,896.
Brandy Jones
Brandy Jones listed a beginning cash balance of $804, contributions of $2,125 and expenditures of $1,324. Her ending balance is $1,605.
She received $300 from R3 Painting, $250 from Valerie Williams and nine individual contributions of $200 or less.
Her expenditures included $500 for photography, $500 for City of Chino event sponsorship and $103 for campaign literature.
Erskine Jones and Anthony Honore
District 4 candidates Erskine Jones and Anthony Honore had neither a 460 or a 497 statement form under candidate forms on the City of Chino website. Campaign filing documents for all candidates are available on cityofchino.org.
Type “2020 candidate FPPC forms” in the search bar.
