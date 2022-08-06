Chino Hills to consider catalytic converter ordinance

Stolen catalytic converters are displayed by the Chino Police Department after the arrest of three people in Riverside County in June.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

The Chino Hills City Council will consider an ordinance that would make it a crime to possess a used catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle, unless the person has valid documentation.

The council will discuss the proposed ordinance at Tuesday’s city council meeting that begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.

