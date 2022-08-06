Chino Hills to consider catalytic converter ordinance

The Chino Hills City Council will consider an ordinance that would make it a crime to possess a used catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle, unless the person has valid documentation.
The council will discuss the proposed ordinance at Tuesday’s city council meeting that begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
There are no city, state, or federal laws that define and punish catalytic converter thefts absent an identifiable victim, according to a city staff report.
There are also no laws requiring individuals to provide proof to law enforcement as to how they obtained the catalytic converters in their possession.
A police officer in California who finds an individual with a catalytic converter must locate the owner before an arrest can be made. If the owner can’t be found, the person with the stolen converter may be released if there is no other evidence of criminal activity, according to the staff report.
Criminalizing the possession of a stolen catalytic converter would achieve deterrence by establishing zero tolerance for such thefts, establish sanctions to prevent criminals and businesses from profiting from the sale and recycling of stolen catalytic converters, and provide justice to the victims, according to the report.
In 2021, there were 172 stolen catalytic converter reports taken in Chino Hills, and an additional 93 reports in the first six months of 2022, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Catalytic converters, that convert emissions gases into less harmful forms, contain materials such as platinum, palladium and rhodium and can be recycled at scrap yards for $200 to $1,200 per converter, according to the staff report.
They are easy to remove and have no identifying information.
The Chino City Council approved a similar ordinance last month.
