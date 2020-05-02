Although Inland Empire Utilities Agency and the city of Chino had to cancel their Earth Day event in April because of social distancing guidelines for the coronavirus outbreak, they have already announced the dates for next year’s celebration.
The Earth Day 2021 event will be April 21 and 22 at the Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park, corner of El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue. A day for students will be offered on Wednesday, April 21 and the community day is Thursday, April 22.
The event, which draws approximately 4,000 people each year over the two-day period, offers lessons about water conservation and environmental stewardship through activities and demonstrations.
Visitors can also explore the wetlands, which features native plants, ponds of reclaimed water, waterfowl and other wildlife, and information areas about water conservation.
