The two warm-up arenas at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, will reopen Monday with reduced hours and additional rules.
Open ride hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
A maximum of three horses will be allowed in each arena and riders must stay six feet apart from others. If there is a line, riding should be limited to 30 minutes.
Hands should be washed before and after visiting the facility. Face coverings are strongly recommended.
Riders must call the Chino Hills Community Center at 364-2826 to have the gates unlocked. The McCoy office is closed.
Playgrounds, basketball courts, exercise equipment and all reservable gazebos remain closed with no further notice. All recreation buildings and the Chino Hills Community Park are also closed.
Concerts and movies in the park are cancelled through July. The concert and movie scheduled for August may still be held.
