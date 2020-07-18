EV charging stations
Champion photo by Dawn Marks

Seven electric vehicle charging stations were recently installed through a grant received by the City of Chino. Four of them are available for public use, including two outside Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., (one shown above) and two behind the Neighborhood Center outside Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. Service fees are paid using a phone app. Three other stations outside Chino City Hall charge the city’s electric vehicle fleet at no cost to the city.  The stations include three dual-port stations and four single-port stations.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.