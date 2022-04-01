A 19-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested late Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in Chino Hills.
Jeffrey Makarounas is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Hills police were called at 10:36 p.m. to a home in the 2300 block of Norte Vista Drive on a report of a stabbing victim, and immediately began treating the victim, said Detective Andrew McCoy.
“Chino Valley Fire District personnel arrived at the scene and continued life saving measures,” the detective said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”
The unidentified victim is a 29-year-old man from Chino Hills, he added.
Deputies arrested the suspect at the scene.
“The incident was an isolated event and there are no outstanding suspects,” Detective McCoy said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
