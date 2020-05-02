Jeanne Conley of Parkway Postal had no idea she would celebrate 30 years of business wearing a mask and standing six feet away from customers.
Ms. Conley’s mail and shipping business has been a fixture at the Woodview Plaza shopping center on the southeast corner of Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway for three decades.
Her business has adapted, survived, and thrived through the many changes in the industry and it is persisting through the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were going to celebrate our big 30 years when the craziness hit,” said Ms. Conley. “So, I’m going to celebrate all year long.”
Ms. Conley is known for her good nature and support of the community including Caring for the Hills, sports organizations, Chino Hills High, and seniors at Los Serranos Mobile Home Park.
Much of her giftware and apparel includes the words “Chino Hills.”
She said the first two weeks of the pandemic were eerie. “Things were really slow. Everybody was unsure about what was going to happen,” she said. “After about two weeks, customers started coming back.”
Ms. Conley has 600 mailbox holders and many of her customers pick up their mail daily.
She said mail has been steady during the pandemic and she has seen thousands of masks and gloves being shipped out and shipped in. “A lot of my customers are shipping masks to Mexico, the Philippines and the East Coast,” she said.
Caring city
She has been uplifted by acts of kindness from customers who have brought in food, drinks, donuts, dessert and safety items like masks and gloves.
One customer bought her a case of toilet paper for her birthday in March.
A boxholder who has a cleaning supply business donated gloves, cleaning supplies, disinfectant spray, masks of all sizes and Starbucks cards.
“It’s really cool to see how kind and helpful people have been during the pandemic,” she said.
Ms. Conley said the business is still doing everything it has done before, including passport services, notary, live scan fingerprinting, FedEx shipping, UPS, DHL, FAX and email, but with extra precautions.
No one is allowed in the store without a mask and no one has had an issue with that, she said.
Shirley Garduno of Chino Hills said she frequents the business often to purchase stamps, use notary services and mail packages to her sister. Her computer has been on the blink, so she uses the store’s email service for communication.
“Jeanne is friendly and so good with her customers,” Ms. Garduno said. “She takes the time to re-do my packages to save me money and I see her do it for others too.”
Ms. Conley said she has done everything she can to keep her five employees working, even if it means painting parking stalls and cleaning out storage areas.
She has slightly reduced business hours and is selling giftware and banners online to pick up the loss in revenue.
Ms. Conley has not applied for government loans or grants because she thinks other businesses might need it more.
Her sister, Anne Benhke, owns Postal Centers Plus in Chino, near Superior Market in Chino.
Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said she has known Ms. Conley for more than 20 years.
“She’s been a fixture in our community as a business owner and a resident. She has been so devoted to helping others and I hope to see her stay in Chino Hills for many more years to come.”
