All 31 Chino Valley school district K-12 schools were recognized with the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) Community Cares Award by the California PBIS Coalition for providing continued education, meals, and support to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award was also given to the Chino Valley Learning Academy for expelled district students, the Family Engagement Center, Hope Family Resource Centers, and parent organizations at Alicia Cortez and Levi Dickey elementary schools.
The state PBIS program aims to improve academics, reduce problem behavior, increase attendance, reduce bullying, and improve the social and emotional competency of students.
Because campuses closed in early March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, customary evaluations were not possible.
The California PBIS Coalition revised the program to recognize all schools and partners providing services after campuses closed.
The customary PBIS evaluations will not be done this year but recognition for schools and programs earning the CARES Award will be given at a state conference scheduled Sept. 21 to 23
