Two Chino police officers, a corporal and a sergeant, were cleared of any criminal liability in the Nov. 4, 2018 death of a 53-year-old Whittier man after a disturbance at the Black Bear Diner restaurant in Chino, according to a 43-page report released Aug. 20 by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
“They were there to help and to keep him safely there until the ambulance arrived to transport him to the hospital,” said Detective Bruce Southworth about Sgt. Ted Olden, Cpl. Steve Beckman and Officers Jessica Asbee and Matt Gregory. “The officers’ actions were appropriate and were done in furtherance of this goal. Their actions were also objectively reasonable.”
Jaime Holguin, 53, died at Chino Valley Medical Center at 6:50 p.m. of acute methamphetamine toxicity and cardiomegaly, or an enlarged heart, according to the county coroner’s report.
About an hour earlier, Mr. Holguin walked into the Black Bear Diner at 12325 Mountain Ave. and was acting erratic and yelling nonsensical rants, Detective Southworth states.
“He was sweating and stumbling, and at one point, Mr. Holguin sat on a bench and banged his head on the wall,” he said. “Restaurant employee told Mr. Holguin to stop as he was hurting himself.”
Mr. Holguin ran into the kitchen area but was quickly stopped and held down until police could arrive.
One of the Chino officers ran in the restaurant and tried to control the man, who was flailing around, kicking his legs and swinging his arms, the detective said.
“The officer spoke in both English and Spanish to Mr. Holguin, telling him to relax,” Detective Southworth said. “The officer determined that Mr. Holguin could harm himself and others in the restaurant, and it was necessary to control Mr. Holguin. The officer tried to handcuff (him), but Mr. Holguin’s behavior and movements were so erratic, he was unable to do so by himself.”
An employee helped the officer put handcuffs on the man.
Seconds later, the officer noticed Mr. Holguin was in need of medical care and called the Chino Valley Fire District for help.
Two officers arrived and help hold down Mr. Holguin, who continued to thrash around, Detective Southworth said.
Officers carried him outside to a grass area where paramedics placed Mr. Holguin on a gurney to take him to Chino Valley Medical Center. In the ambulance, Mr. Holguin suffered cardiac arrest, Detective Southworth said.
“In this case, the officers believed Mr. Holguin was under the influence of a substance that was have a severe effect on Mr. Holguin’s behavior,” the detective said. “It should be noted that employees and patrons said the police officers acted professionally and that their use of force was appropriate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.