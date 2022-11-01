The Chino Hills Public Works Commission will hear a presentation on a truck restriction study for Carbon Canyon Road at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Caltrans has agreed that certain types of trucks should be prohibited to use Carbon Canyon Road. A study by Iteris, Inc. recommends a restriction of vehicles based on the number of axles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.