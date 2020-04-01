Chino police shot and wounded a 39-year-old man at a Jurupa Valley business while investigating a lead in finding the man who had escaped in February from a Federal Bureau of Prisons re-entry center in El Monte.
Investigators found Raymond Villa, of Chino, at the business in the 6100 block of Etiwanda Avenue and tried to take him into custody when the 11:06 a.m. shooting occurred, Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
Mr. Villa suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, Sgt. Franklin said.
Reasons why the officer shot the suspect were not released.
“The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave per department policy,” the sergeant said.
Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside County District Attorney’s office will investigate the shooting because it happened in their county, Sgt. Franklin said.
An arrest warrant for Mr. Villa was issued Feb. 21 after he left the El Monte facility after serving time in federal prison.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 955-2777.
