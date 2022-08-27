Mandarin immersion program opens at Hidden Trails Elementary

Dancers from Ayala High School in Chino Hills perform Wednesday afternoon at the grand opening of the Mandarin Dual Langauge Immerson Program at Hidden Trails Elementary School. 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Forty-eight kindergarten students and their families attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the Chino Valley Unified School District’s first Mandarin Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program at Hidden Trails Elementary School in Chino Hills. 

“This is the first dual language program offered through the Chino Valley Unified Multilingual Academy Pathways,” school district spokeswoman Andi Johnston said. 

