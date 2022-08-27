Mandarin immersion program opens at Hidden Trails Elementary

Forty-eight kindergarten students and their families attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the Chino Valley Unified School District’s first Mandarin Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program at Hidden Trails Elementary School in Chino Hills.
“This is the first dual language program offered through the Chino Valley Unified Multilingual Academy Pathways,” school district spokeswoman Andi Johnston said.
The district was scheduled to launch the program for the 2021-22 school year, but the timeline was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 40.5 percent of the population in Chino Hills is of Asian descent, the highest of any demographic group.
Traditional Chinese dancers performed, and attendees were treated to a lion dance, a Chinese Drums demonstration and a short dance and song performance by students.
The program will be taught using common core standards with 90 percent of instruction given in Mandarin and 10 percent in English.
“Students will be taught foundational reading skills in English,” Ms. Johnston said. “The program is designed to promote bilingualism and bi-literacy, academic achievement, and multi-cultural experience.”
Teachers Peng Zhao and Xiaohua Zhang will each have 24 students.
Ms. Zhao has 16 years of experience in education, including five years as director of elementary curriculum instruction, seven years as a university Mandarin teacher and four years as DLI teacher in the Pasadena Unified School District.
Ms. Zhang taught English for 17 years in Shanghai, China and holds a bachelor’s in English teaching, a master’s in comparative literature and a Ph.D in Chinese literature.
The program opened to kindergarten students only this year, and each year, a new class will be added.
By 2027, the program will be available for kindergarten through sixth grade students.
Families wishing to enroll their children for the 2023-24 school year can apply later this year when the application window opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.