The Inland Empire Utilities Agency will conclude a virtual platform including educational lessons, tours, animal encounters, and giveaways for students and families today (April 23).
The activities can be accessed at ieua.org/events/2022-virtual-earth-week/. Information: Yvonne Lam at ylam@ieua.org.
