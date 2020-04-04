Caring for the Hills receives donations
Submitted photo

Ned Rogers (left) of Caring for the Hills receives donations of items for the elderly from State Senator Ling Ling Chang, whose 29th District includes Chino Hills. The items are from a drive the senator is sponsoring at her office, 1800 E. Lambert Road, suite 150, Brea. Among the donations being collected during the office’s regular hours are pasta, canned goods, bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, hand sanitizers and basic cleaning supplies. Caring for the Hills provides food and other items in Chino Hills.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.