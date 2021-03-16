A 30-year-old Chino man died March 12 in an early-morning, single-car crash in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Speed likely played a factor in the 5:34 a.m. crash on Riverside Avenue, south of Alder Street, police said.
Tangi Holani was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Rialto Fire Department.
Rialto police received several calls of a traffic collision, and a man lying on the shoulder of Riverside Avenue, police said.
“Investigators determined Mr. Holani was driving southbound in the No. 2 lane of Riverside Avenue from Alder Avenue in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser,” police said in a statement. “Witnesses stated that Mr. Holani was traveling at a high rate of speed and transitioned into the No. 1 lane in an attempt to pass a black Toyota Camry.”
Mr. Holani’s car swerved to the right, jumped a curb and struck a block wall and tree.
He was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the northbound lanes of traffic, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Rialto Police Department’s Traffic Division at (909) 421-4981. Case number is 932102117.
