Girls Night Out
Submitted photo

More than 200 ladies and 60 vendors attended the annual Cyn in the City Christmas in July event at Los Serranos Country Club on July 28. The evening venue included music and prizes and a visit from Santa Claus. Cyn in the City is a network for women that offers a time to socialize, drink, dine, share business contacts, and shop for clothing, purses, jewelry, cosmetics, skin products, home décor and more.

