Trumark Homes was granted a one-year extension for its Rancho Miramonte master planned community on the southeast corner of Chino-Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue by the Chino Planning Commission Wednesday night.

Susan Lindquist of Trumark Homes asked for the extension to allow for additional time to coordinate with the United States Army Corps of Engineers on necessary permits and approvals.

