Trumark Homes was granted a one-year extension for its Rancho Miramonte master planned community on the southeast corner of Chino-Corona Road and Cucamonga Avenue by the Chino Planning Commission Wednesday night.
Susan Lindquist of Trumark Homes asked for the extension to allow for additional time to coordinate with the United States Army Corps of Engineers on necessary permits and approvals.
The project sits below the 566-foot flood inundation line, which will require Trumark to raise the site.
Ms. Lindquist said her team has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for over five years.
The 273-acre community consists of 823 units, a recreation center, neighborhood park, seven pocket parks, perimeter trail system and open space/habitat conservation areas.
Trumark Homes received approval from the commission on Aug. 19, 2019, for the development.
