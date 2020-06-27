The impact of the coronavirus on water consumption and sales in Chino Hills will be discussed by the Chino Hills Public Works Commission at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 in a hybrid meeting.
Commissioners and city staff will meet in council chambers at 14000 City Center Drive and the public may participate by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering code 81775522463.
Water-use efficiency coordinator Jake Loukeh will talk about water usage trends and revenues and the city’s efforts in becoming more water-use efficient.
The fiscal year 2020-21 budget will also be presented.
