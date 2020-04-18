The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) enforcement division has determined that former Chino Hills city council candidate Rossana Mitchell-Arrieta, her campaign committees and her treasurer violated 13 counts of the political reform act.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of $5,000 for a total maximum fine of $65,000.
Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta, an attorney who lives in Chino Hills, is contesting the findings. She said she cannot comment on the case on the advice of her counsel.
On Thursday, the FPPC accepted a recommendation from the executive director and the chief of enforcement that an administrative law judge conduct an administrative hearing.
The next step is that an administrative law judge will be sought in the Inland Empire area and a hearing date will be set, according to FPPC spokesman Jay Wierenga.
During the hearing, the enforcement division and Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta and her respondents will present their case.
The judge will then make a recommendation for a penalty, if applicable, to the FPPC.
If the respondents do not agree with the judge’s recommendation, they may appear before the FPPC to make their case, Mr. Wierenga said.
If the respondents do not agree with the commission’s decision, they have the right to take the case to Superior Court, he said.
Campaign accounts
The violations occurred in Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta’s unsuccessful 2016 and 2018 election campaigns when she ran for Chino Hills City Council.
Her committee treasurer was her husband, Frank Arrieta.
Some of the violations include improper cash expenditures, late filing of campaign statements and 24-hour contribution reports, violations of the one bank account rule, record keeping requirements and mass mailing disclosure provisions.
Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta requested discovery from the FPPC enforcement division last year in response to a “probable cause report,” according to a staff report.
After the division served her with a response, she requested a probable cause conference.
In December 2019, the FPPC conducted a probable cause conference but she failed to appear, according to the report.
Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta said she was unable to attend the conference because she was sick.
As a result of her absence, an attorney for the FPPC issued an order finding probable cause and instructed the enforcement division to issue an accusation against her.
The accusation, containing the 13 violations, was served on Jan. 27 of this year by personal service. Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta on Jan. 30 requested an administrative hearing.
“When the enforcement division finds violations, it reaches out for a settlement,” said Mr. Wierenga. “The vast majority of our cases are settled.”
Those who do not settle can request hearings, he said.
Ms. Mitchell-Arrieta was a board member for the Chino Valley Unified School District from 1997 to 2001 and served on the Chino Hills City Council from March to November 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.