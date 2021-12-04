The State of California’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) has reviewed the City of Chino Hills’ housing plan and requested numerous revisions, such as reaching out to lower-income and special needs households, including the elderly, for feedback.
In addition to the request for more public participation, HCD asked for supporting information regarding special housing needs, the condition of the city’s housing stock, and evidence showing that rezoning efforts were completed, said community development director Joann Lombardo.
The HCD submitted a nine-page letter to the City of Chino Hills in September listing the necessary revisions to comply with the state’s housing element law.
For example, the city was asked to provide an explanation of the cumulative effectiveness of actions in addressing populations such as the elderly, persons with disabilities, female-headed households, and homeless persons. The state noted that the city’s estimate of 457 accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to accommodate a portion of lower-income household mandates was based on applications and plan check submittals, not permitted ADUs.
The city responded that the city counts ADUs as a buffer if some of the identified sites don’t pan out, and does not rely on these units to fulfill the housing numbers mandated by the state.
City responds
The city developed a 15-page response letter addressing the state’s concerns including the addition of a special housing needs section.
The city also provided statistics, tables, and narratives on actions taken to address special housing needs, including seniors 65-plus, the disabled, large households, the homeless, and households in poverty.
According to the city’s housing element, 16.2 percent of Chino Hills households are extremely low income, with incomes below 30 percent of the county median. Of the senior renter households, 35.5 percent are very low income.
The city incorporated the revisions into the housing element that will be presented to the Chino Hills Planning Commission at the Tuesday, Dec. 21 meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers.
The updated housing element will then be brought to the Chino Hills City Council at a meeting in January, and submitted to the HCD for a subsequent review.
Public survey
To address the request for additional public participation, the city has designed a survey for residents, property owners, business owners, developers, special needs housing groups, and housing service provides, Ms. Lombardo said.
The survey was emailed to more than 100 property owners who participated in the workshops and housing element update process.
The individuals included owners of both commercial and residential, developed and undeveloped properties.
The survey was also emailed to developers, nonprofit housing developers, religious facilities, special needs, and fair housing groups, Ms. Lombardo said.
Notices of the survey are being mailed to residents of neighborhoods identified as having a higher proportion of households with low incomes and-or housing affordability burden, including the Los Serranos and Sleepy Hollow neighborhoods and the city’s three mobile home parks.
The city has also made the survey available on the city’s website, social media platforms, the city/TV channel, and a current message in the residential utility bills.
The survey will close on Jan. 11, 2022.
To access the survey and for information on the housing element including the HCD’s letter and the city’s response, visit chinohills.org/housinge lementupdate.
