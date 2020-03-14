The Vila Borba Dog Park and the Chino Hills Skate Park will be the subject of discussion by the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Residents have been complaining that patrons at the Dog Park in Butterfield Ranch are bringing in strollers, people food, dog treats, and allowing small dogs in the large dog area and large dogs in the small dog area.
The commission will discuss the possibility of adding signs within each dog park area that list the park rules.
The commission will also discuss the possibility of adding lights and amenities such as seating and shade structures to the Skate Park located on Fairfield Ranch Road near Big League Dreams.
Proposed costs would include $95,000 for lighting of the skate park, $10,000 for lighting of the parking lot, $8,000 for two shade umbrellas, $10,000 for four park benches, and $5,000 to paint the skate park railing, for a total of $128,000. The Chino Hills City Council would make the final decision.
