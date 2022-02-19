Ayala High School’s 91709C

Ayala High School’s 91709C

 Submitted photo

Ayala High School’s 91709C, or Cybernetics, qualified for the VEX Robotics competition state tournament in San Diego, scheduled for Saturday, March 12. The team won the design award Feb. 5 at Ernest S. McBride High School in Long Beach against 41 teams from Southern California. Team members are Stephen Hung, Silas Wu, Zhe Wang, Shaan Mistry, Akshar Thakker, and Justin Choi.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.