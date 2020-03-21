Police officers and firefighters in the Chino Valley are taking extra precautions when responding for calls for service to keep them safe from coronavirus exposure.
Although there have been five confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Bernardino County, none have been reported in Chino or Chino Hills, county officials said.
Chino Police
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said his police officers receive the most up-to-date training on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but other communicable diseases as well.
“Hand sanitizers and alcohol-based wipes are in every patrol car,” Chief Simmons said.
“Officers have been instructed to clean their equipment and vehicles routinely during their shifts.”
Officers are trained on properly using latex gloves and when they should use personal protective equipment.
“Officers come in contact with members of the public who suffer from communicable diseases on a routine basis, and they are trained on how to protect themselves from a variety of different pathogens,” Chief Simmons said.
He said the City of Chino’s Emergency Services Coordinator communicates regularly with the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, exchanging information from the State of the California and the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We will monitor this evolving situation and make adjustments based on recommendations from experts as our goal is to keep both our employees and the community safe,” Chief Simmons said.
Chino Valley Fire
Chino Valley Fire Deputy Chief Dave Williams said the fire employees are kept informed with the latest information regarding coronavirus.
“The Chino Valley Fire District and its employees will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and public health recommendations,” he said.
Paramedics wear protective equipment based on CDC recommendations when on a call for service because of the potential for coronavirus exposure.
The equipment not only protects the employee from being exposed, “it also provides an elevated level of protection for our community members,” Deputy Chief Williams said.
“The goal of the Chino Valley Fire District is to protect its employees while providing the highest level of patient care as determined by current medical standards,” he said.
Chino Hills Police
The Chino Hills Police Department has increased services to Chino Hills, according to Capt. John Walker.
The captain said the courts have closed for two weeks and he has requested additional resources to assist in the city.
“We’re using deputies typically assigned to the courts and are partnering them up, creating a two-man unit,” he said. A two-man unit consists of two deputies working together in one vehicle.
He said the extra patrols are being conducted at grocery stores, large box stores and schools to ensure the safety of patrons and businesses.
Capt. Walker said deputies are using social distancing when in contact with the public.
If they come into contact with someone who is coughing, deputies will use an N95 mask.
If they come into contact with someone showing symptoms such as coughing, fever, and shortness of breath, a supervisor will respond with personal protective equipment, said the captain.
The police station lobby, at 14077 Peyton Drive, will remain open for business.
(Marianne Napoles contributed to this story.)
