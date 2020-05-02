The city of Chino Hills has launched an online recreation center to keep residents from going stir-crazy and to support them during the coronavirus crisis.
Contests, boredom buster videos, and crafts intended to keep Chino Hills residents of all ages active can be accessed by visiting chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
The website will offer links to resources including tours and stay-at-home activities, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern.
The first contest is the “How do you Quarantine?” photo contest for all ages where prizes will be awarded to the top three entries.
Deadline is Thursday, May 7.
Rules can be found at the website.
Submit a photo by tagging @cityofchinohillsgov on Instagram (account must be public) with a limit of one submission per person.
Residents may explore areas of interest under the categories of virtual tours, active adults 50+, enrichment, music, dance, fitness and sports.
Participants may send in photos and videos of themselves doing the games and crafts included in the weekly “Boredom Buster” video and the city may post them on the City of Chino Hills Facebook or Instagram.
Residents will have access to resources provided by local and national organizations including Little League International’s “stay at home” activities for baseball, or a virtual tour of the San Diego Zoo animals via a webcam.
Residents may recommend a resource for the city to include on the website by sending an email to communityservices@chinohills.org.
Information: 364-2700.
