Free workshops will be held for parents of children transitioning to junior high and high school, as well as for parents whose children will be entering kindergarten, at the Chino Valley Unified School District’s Family Engagement Center, room 25, at 12970 Third St. on the Chino Adult School campus.
The Transition to High School workshop will be held from noon to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 and will cover topics such as social situations, emotional and physical changes experienced by adolescents, digital safety, and transitioning to 21st century learning.
The Transition to Junior High workshop will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Fridays, April 22 and May 6 and will cover the critical time considered to be one of the most difficult for students due to environmental adjustments, psychological distress, and developmental changes.
The Kindergarten Readiness Academy will be held on the following dates: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 22 covering reading and writing; Tuesday, April 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. covering math; and Wednesday, April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. covering reading, writing, and math. To register, email ibis_cordero@chino.k12.ca.us, brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or call (909) 628-1201, ext. 5601 or 5602.
