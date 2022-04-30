The City of Chino Hills in partnership with its new waste and recycling service provider, Waste Management, will host organic waste community workshops in May, with the first one to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Residents and businesses can meet the Waste Management team and learn about upcoming organic waste requirements, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Businesses will be offered the opportunity for walk-in meetings with a Waste Management representative to learn about the requirements as they relate to their specific business sector.
Businesses may visit the community room inside City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, during the following times: Monday, May 9 between 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, or 2 to 4 p.m.
An additional workshop for residents will be offered at a later date for those who cannot attend the May 4 meeting.
Waste Management will begin providing trash services in Chino Hills on July 1, when its contract officially begins.
The company will send residents a welcome packet in the mail with information about the transition, the new trash cart delivery process, trash pickup days, and more.
Senate Bill 1383 went into effect in January requiring food waste to be separated from garbage.
The law was signed by Gov. Brown in 2016 to address methane gas emitted by organic waste in landfills as it decomposes.
Information: city manager’s office, (909) 364-2610.
