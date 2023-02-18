Applications are being accepted for three members to fill the Community Commission in the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. Residents must be a resident of the Fourth District, which consists of Chino, Chino Hills, Montclair, Ontario, and portions of Upland.
No other qualifications are needed. Meetings take place quarterly in San Bernardino. Selected applicants will serve a term of 18 months. Information: Katherine.Kol cheva@bos.sbcounty.gov.
