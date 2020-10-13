The suspect who reportedly shot himself in the head after last week’s carjacking in Fontana and an attempted carjacking near Ayala Park in Chino died Saturday at a hospital, Chino Police Capt. Andy Bjelland said Tuesday.
Richard Baez, 19, of Los Angeles, died at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Capt. Bjelland said.
Chino and Fontana police investigators said the man, along with two 15-year-old boys from Los Angeles County, shot and carjacked a 23-year-old Riverside man at Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park in Fontana around 2:50 a.m. Thursday, Fontana Police Department officials said.
The unidentified victim was in his vehicle in the park’s parking lot, fallen asleep, and was awoken by three male suspects, who forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint, Fontana police said.
One of the suspects shot the man in the arm and abdomen before fleeing in the victim's 2012 Ford Edge.
The victim was last listed in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.
At 5 a.m., Chino police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 14000 block of Oaks Avenue. It was determined the suspects were connected to the Fontana incident.
The first officer on the scene saw three suspects in the area, police said.
A suspect fired several shots at a female officer, striking her patrol vehicle multiple times, police added
The officer was not injured and she did not fire her service weapon at the suspects.
Officers surrounded the area of Oaks and Magnolia avenues from Schaefer to Edison avenues, catching one suspect.
Mr. Baez was found with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, and the third suspect was caught later in the morning.
One teen was later handed over to the Fontana Police Department and the other was booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of attempted carjacking, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
Sgt. Bjelland said the female officer is fine and will return to work later this week, following her scheduled days off.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234 or the Detective Macias with the Fontana Police Department at 350-7730.
(This story will be updated as further information is confirmed)
