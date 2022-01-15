Scouts in Troop 220 rise early on a Saturday to clean up their adopted stretch of road on Grand Avenue from Pleasant Hill Drive to the border of Chino Hills/Diamond Bar. Troop 220 includes 220B (boys) and 220G (girls). They conduct roadside cleanup the first Saturday of the month, assembling at 7:45 a.m. at Grand Avenue Park.
