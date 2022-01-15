Scouts Troop 220

Scouts Troop 220

 Submited photo

Scouts in Troop 220 rise early on a Saturday to clean up their adopted stretch of road on Grand Avenue from Pleasant Hill Drive to the border of Chino Hills/Diamond Bar. Troop 220 includes 220B (boys) and 220G (girls). They conduct roadside cleanup the first Saturday of the month, assembling at 7:45 a.m. at Grand Avenue Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.