After 17 years, Thomas Davila of Chino Hills achieved his dream to graduate from Chaffey College with an Associate of Arts degree in journalism.
Mr. Davila, 39, celebrated with his family and friends on graduation day May 19 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.
“It felt like I was on a cloud,” Mr. Davila said after the ceremony and dinner with his family.
The 2001 Ayala High School graduate was born with spina bifida.
Prolonged hospitalizations and kidney-related illnesses delayed his progress at Chaffey.
For the first few years, he struggled to figure out his major, first pondering English and then music, before deciding on journalism.
After recovering from a hospitalization in 2020, he was ready to come back in the fall when the pandemic hit and all classes were online, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
“I said to myself, this is my chance to take these classes and finish my time at Chaffey fast,” Mr. Davila said. “Being part of the student-based newspaper wasn’t easy to do online but I got the hang of it and finished my journalism classes in two semesters.”
He managed to complete general education classes like Personal Finance and Anthropology during this time period.
“It wasn’t easy for me but I did it while still writing and being an editor for The Breeze,” he said.
Over the years, Mr. Davila has raised concerns over the lack of sidewalks in Los Serranos, which he relies upon to navigate his travels in the city.
On his graduation day, crews were completing the installation of sidewalks on Lugo Avenue where he resides.
Mr. Davila plans to continue his education at Cal State University Los Angeles in the fall, majoring in journalism with a minor in health communication.
“I want to be a freelance journalist and work everywhere,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to start my own magazine like Spin or Rolling Stone, but aimed at people who are physically challenged.”
He is thankful for his parents, Tom and Laura Davila, and is especially grateful for the love and support of his brother Jake.
“I was like a dad to Jake when he was little,” he said. “I would wake him up for school and help him get dressed, so we’ve always been close.”
Mr. Davila said graduating from Chaffey has shown him he can accomplish more.
“I’m going as far as I can with my education to prove to myself that anyone with a limitation can do anything they set their mind to do,” he said.
