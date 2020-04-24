Four men and two women were jailed Friday on several charges after a shoplifting report at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
All six suspects were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga but released on $0 bail, following the state’s order to release most criminals facing misdemeanor or felony charges because of the state’s Emergency Bail Schedule stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
Upland residents Andrew Johnson, 26 and Daniel Verre, 35, was arrested with Israel Angulo, 27, of Montclair; Loraina Ambriz, 27, of Highland; Barbara Contreras, 36, of Covina; and Anthony Luera, 36, of Adelanto, after deputies went to Lowe’s at 13251 Peyton Drive at 7:58 a.m., said Detective Robert Scribner.
“Deputies were flagged down by a worker who advised several subjects were in the store attempting to shoplift,” the detective said.
Several of the suspects were stopped by deputies, who then found them to be in possession of paperwork, identifications and credit cards that did not belong to them.
“Detectives investigated the items located on the suspects and found they were stolen in mail thefts, thefts from vehicles and residential burglaries committed in several local jurisdictions,” Detective Scribner said. “Suspects were also found to have used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at Lowe’s.”
All six suspects were booked on conspiracy charges, the detective said.
Mr. Johnson and Ms. Ambriz were also booked for possession of stolen property and theft by access card and Mr. Luera was booked on a charge of bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility.
Ms. Contreras is facing a charge of identity theft, Detective Scribner said.
A court date has not been scheduled.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
