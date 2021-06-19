Independence Day will be celebrated 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
A fireworks spectacular called “A Salute to Our Armed Forces Heroes” will be held from 9 to 10 p.m.
Booths, family games and food trucks will be available starting at 3 p.m.
The band, Time Bomb, will perform at 5 and at 7:30 p.m.
A military recognition ceremony is set for 7 p.m., and a military photo presentation will be at 7:30 p.m.
To participate in the military photo presentation, email the service person’s name, dates of service, branch of service and photo in uniform to communityser vices@cityofchino.org.
Pictures can be of individuals or units. Submissions are due Monday, June 21.
Event parking costs $10 at the Chino Fairgrounds with proceeds going to Boy Scout Troop 202.
Alcohol, fireworks, charcoal barbecues, and the use of drones are prohibited.
Vendor applications are available at cityofchino.org.
Information: (909) 334-3258 or visit cityofchino.org/events.
