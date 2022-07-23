A special Chino City Council meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., to discuss the civic center master plan among other items.
The council will review a preferred concept plan and discuss plans for funding.
The civic center project is estimated to cost $267 million for construction and $355 million including soft costs, depending on the exact facilities to be included in the new complex.
According to the staff report, the consultant finds that the new civic center project would be financially feasible if Chino voters are willing to pass a one-half percent sales tax increase as its primary source of funding.
The council will also review a $204,971 contract with C.S. Legacy Construction Inc. of Walnut for demolition of a water reservoir, concrete, posts, and pipes on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Philips Boulevard so that the future Chino Rancho Park can be built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.