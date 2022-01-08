Demand for rapid test kits exceed supply

The demand for at-home COVID-19 antigen (rapid) test kits has skyrocketed not only in California, but in the country and around the world.
The City of Chino Hills had to cancel its drive-through event scheduled for Jan. 11 after running out of test kits during Thursday’s event at the overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
The city initially planned to give out more than 2,700 kits over the course of two separate events, city spokesperson Nicole Freeman said.
“In an effort to make this resource available to as many residents as soon as possible, we exhausted our entire supply by 5 p.m. Thursday,” she said.
Ms. Freeman said the city is working closely with San Bernardino County to request additional test kits and to continue providing additional testing resources for residents.
She said COVID-19 rapid test kits may be picked up at county testing sites while supplies last.
Also, COVID-19 testing sites are being held throughout the county, she said.
To find testing locations, visit sbcovid19.com/testing.
Ms. Freeman advised residents to check by county and state testing locations because the systems to make an appointment vary.
The rapid antigen tests are out of stock at many drug stores, and lines have stretched around the block in cities across the United States.
The White House plans to work with the U.S. Postal Service to mail out 500 million at-home coronavirus tests to Americans in the coming weeks to address the testing-kit shortage amid the recent omicron surge, according to news reports issued Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.