After hearing a staff report on the financial impact of delaying an approved rate increase for trash and sewer services in the Chino Preserve area, the Chino City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to implement the new rates effective July 22.
The delay would have lasted four months.
The majority of residential customers in Chino are not affected.
Of approximately 4,000 accounts in the Preserve, 2,800 will see a 90 cent or less increase per month and the remaining 1,200 accounts will see an increase of $2.33 per month.
The rate increases had been approved by the city council on July 7 through a Proposition 218 process.
The council voted to defer setting an implementation date pending a report from city staff on the effects of a four-month delay.
A staff report to the council on July 21 states that the total savings to residents ranged from a total of $3.60 to $9.32.
The loss of revenue to the city was $21,665 for the sanitation fund and $13,776 for the sewer lift station fund.
There are sufficient reserves in each fund to offset the losses, according to the report.
