Man facing
molestation charges
A 40-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of molesting two children under age 14, according to the Chino Hills Police Department
Kumphak Tep was arrested at 4:20 p.m. at his home in the 15600 block of High Knoll Road by the Chino Hills Police with help from San Bernardino County Specialized Enforcement, Detective Dan Renear said.
Mr. Tep was booked without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. A court date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, jail records show.
He was booked on suspicion of one count each of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old, oral copulation of a child under age 16 and rape, Detective Renear said. Chino Hills police began an investigation on Saturday on the repeated sexual assault of two children, the detective said.
“The suspect was identified and investigators obtained an arrest warrant,” Detective Renear said. Mr. Tep was arrested without incident.
Theft, pursuit
suspects caught
A pair of theft suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon by Chino police after a short police pursuit came to an end near Mountain and Walnut avenues in Chino.
Edgar Moreno Sandoval, 28, and Alondra Estrada, both of Santa Ana, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Sandoval is being held on $100,000 bail on suspicion of felony evading.
Ms. Estrada was released at 9:13 a.m. the next day with a citation for theft and possession of a controlled substance, records indicate.
Chino police were called at 2:15 p.m. to a business in the 12000 block of Central Avenue on a report of a theft and spotted two suspects fleeing in a car, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
“When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled and led officers on a pursuit,” the sergeant said.
The suspects stopped in the 6300 block of Nantucket Court, located on block north of Walnut Avenue and a block east of Mountain Avenue, where they fled on foot.
They were caught by officers a short time later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.