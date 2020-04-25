Residents in Butterfield Ranch will have a reprieve from the construction of a townhouse development on 23 acres on the east side of Butterfield Ranch Road, north of Avenida de Portugal.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission during an online meeting Tuesday allowed Lennar homebuilding company an extension of up to two years to build “planning area four,” which is the fourth phase of Vila Borba.
Lennar is hoping to build 220 attached townhouses and eliminate the proposed 5-acre commercial center approved by the city council 14 years ago, but a zone change would be required.
The commission noted that the map had been granted several extensions over the years.
Contract planner Kim Zuppiger said Lennar is the third developer of Vila Borba, preceded by Standard Pacific and later CalAtlantic.
Since Lennar took over from CalAtlantic, it has been proceeding with diligence to actively process the map amendment for more than a year and gives every indication that it is eager to start construction, Ms. Zuppiger said.
Chairman Mike Stover said if there is a good time to grant an extension it would be during the coronavirus pandemic, the housing crisis, and changes in the marketplace.
“The developer appears to have the expertise and commitment to move forward on the project,” Mr. Stover said.
The map extension request is unrelated to the developer’s request to change the zoning that would eliminate the commercial venture, Ms. Zuppiger noted.
