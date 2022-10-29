The City of Chino in partnership with Feeding America will provide food distributions from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays Nov. 21, and Dec. 19 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Food kits are available through the Senior Mobile Pantry Program to all ages. Proof of income and senior status is not required.
