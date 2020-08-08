Forty-five years ago this month, Chino Valley Fire District, previously the Chino Rural Fire Department, became the first fire department in the west end of San Bernardino County to offer 24-hour paramedic service.
At that time, pilot studies showed the need for victims of trauma and cardiac arrest to receive rapid advanced life support care to increase survival rates.
Three of the organization’s firefighters, Jeff Gaul, Derryl Schuetz, and Gert Hacker, were sent to Loma Linda Medical Center for paramedic training in the summer of 1975.
Tim Ferguson, Steve Fuller, and Rich Moreland graduated in the fall of that year.
This new response model allowed the Fire District to operate a two-person rescue squad that responded to all rescue calls and increased the number of fire personnel dispatched to structural fires.
The addition of paramedics in the fire service significantly increased survival rates for pre-hospital cardiac arrests and other life-threatening injuries. Paramedics provide advanced lifesaving care, and are highly educated in anatomy and physiology, cardiology, pharmacology, and medical procedures.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighter/paramedics are also trained to administer medications, start intravenous lines, and provide advanced airway management for patients.
To become a paramedic, students must first be trained as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). EMTs are specially trained and nationally certified to provide basic lifesaving emergency services. Students attend one semester of Emergency Medical Technician school and are required to pass the National Registry Examination to become certified to practice as an EMT.
Once certification is completed, students must have one year of EMT experience before being able to register for paramedic school. Paramedic school includes approximately five months of intensive didactic study and an additional three months of hands-on paramedic field internship under an experienced and trained preceptor.
Finally, all paramedic trainees must pass the National Registry Examination to become a licensed paramedic.
Chino Valley Fire District units are staffed with a minimum of two paramedics, and often times all personnel on the apparatus are trained and certified paramedics.
Each unit carries oxygen, medications, and an EKG monitor with 12-lead capability.
The 12-lead EKG can pin-point the exact coronary artery on the heart that is blocked.
This information equips paramedics to provide the best treatment and ensure transport to the most appropriate medical facility.
Additionally, the heart monitor functions as a defibrillator and can shock the patient’s heart into a normal rhythm.
Modern technology allows paramedics to transmit field care information directly to a base physician for review and rapid transfer to a Cath Lab when indicated.
The Fire District prides itself on staying at the forefront of technology and embracing innovative practices to continually deliver the highest level of service available in the field.
This expert level of care is what allows the majority of heart attack patients to survive and go on to lead happy, healthy lives
Story by Massiel Ladron De Guevara, public information officer for the Chino Valley Fire District.
