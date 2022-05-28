Tutors needed at Chino Hills library
Individuals who would like to tutor adults in reading and writing skills are needed at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Volunteers will be given an orientation, resources, training, and support materials.
No previous teaching or tutoring experience is required.
The schedule is flexible and determined by the volunteer tutor. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Scouts open house Tuesdays
Scouts BSA Troop 2399 in Chino Hills will host open house sessions for children ages 11 to 17 interested in scouting experiences at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive.
Children will learn leadership, outdoor skills and self-confidence.
Information: Edzel Fuertez, (909) 519-4958.
Singers wanted for Senior Chorus
Singers ages 50+ are wanted for the Chino Senior Chorus. Rehearsals are held Tuesday mornings to prepare for performances at local senior living facilities.
Men and women are welcome.
Information: Richard Harris at (909) 597-4977.
COVID test kits at branch libraries
Free COVID-19 test kits are available at the Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries for pick-up. The rapid test kits are also available at all San Bernardino County testing locations. The Chino Hills library is at 14020 City Center Drive and the Chino library is at 13180 Central Ave.
Community Chorus rehearsals
Chino Valley Community Chorus is holding rehearsals from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday nights at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over. There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted.
Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook or email chinochorus@gmail.com.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of player seats has been increased. Players must be at least 18 years old.
