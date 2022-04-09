More than 500 Inland Hills Church members in Chino packed 101,088 meals April 1 and 2 that will be sent to fight childhood hunger through the Feed My Starving Children global network.
The Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit organization that provides nutritious meals to children around the world.
