Students in the Chino Valley Unified School District will begin the 2020-21 year in August with full distance learning, with the possibility of transitioning to a blended learning model of in-person and online classes on Aug. 31.
The school board Thursday night unanimously approved Superintendent Norm Enfield's recommendation to start the year with the blended learning model, but also gave him the authority to switch the learning model if he felt it was necessary.
Just prior to the board's vote, Mr. Enfield said he would start the school year with distance learning and would reevaluate the situation in the weeks after school begins. Mr. Enfield has the authority of the board to switch from distance learning to the blended learning model without board approval.
Students at the Cal Aero Preserve Academy, a K-8 year-round school, will begin their school year on Monday, Aug. 3.
All other schools will begin the year on Monday, Aug. 10.
Announcements will be made in the next couple weeks on how students without computers or internet access can obtain the equipment from the school district.
Schools have been closed since March 13.
The remainder of the 2019-20 school year was conducted online.
The district announced Thursday that 22,440 parents filled out the Parents Choice Survey between July 8 and 14 to choose blended or online learning.
It revealed 70 percent chose the blended learning model, compared to 30 percent choosing distance learning.
Approximately 5,000 surveys were either incomplete or not completed at all.
Those surveys defaulted to selecting the blended learning model.
Parents who chose distance learning for their children will not have the option to switch to blended learning, or traditional learning (where children are in school five days a week), until their trimester or semester comes to an end and if space permits, Mr. Enfield said.
"We have stated in the past that students who choose distance learning may not be assigned to their home school teachers," Mr. Enfield said. "However, our plan to offer both the blended learning model and the distance learning model based on parent choices on the July survey will provide the most reassurance that students will remain with the same teacher the entire year. We know that avoiding disruption in our students learning environment is one way we can proactively respond to unpredictable pandemic waves while providing the highest level of education for our children."
The board received 56 emails from school district parents prior to Thursday's meeting, and a majority were in favor of distance learning at least until the coronavirus pandemic begin to dwindle.
Other letters were in favor of starting the school year in August with the blended learning model.
Board president Joe Schaffer stated the school district will also provide information on the Chino Valley Unified's start to the high school sports season after the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Office and the CIF-Southern Section plan to each make announcements on Monday.
The state office plans to make an announcement at 9 a.m., followed by the Southern Section at 1 p.m.
