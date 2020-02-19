A 29-year-old Chino man is facing several charges after leading Pomona police officers on a pursuit Tuesday night while his 1-year-old child rode in the backseat.
The driver caused four traffic collisions before being taken into custody.
Pomona police said the child was not injured.
Anthony Michael Trejo was arrested in the 700 block of Washington Avenue a short time after he ran from his vehicle, following the fourth crash during the pursuit.
He is facing felony charges of driving under the influence, child endangerment, hit and run with injury and evading and misdemeanor charges of violation of a restraining order and driving on a suspended license.
He was booked into the Pomona City Jail, police said.
Pomona police got a call around 8 a.m. that a driver in a Honda mini-van was intoxicated in the south Pomona area with his 1-year-old baby.
“The child’s mother contacted the police department for assistance and several police officers searched the area,” police stated in a news release.
Officers saw the vehicle near Reservoir Street and County Road and the driver led the officers on a slow-speed pursuit for a short time, police said.
The driver then increased his speed and drove through red signal lights, prompting Pomona police to cancel the pursuit because they knew a child was in the backseat.
At that point, officers in a helicopter followed the mini-van, police said.
“The suspect was involved in three minor hit and run traffic collisions and one felony hit and run traffic collision with minor injuries when the pursuit was terminated,” the news release stated.
Mr. Trejo was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County paramedics before taken to Pomona City Jail.
