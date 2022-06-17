Two Pitbull dogs were euthanized by Chino Police Department Thursday afternoon after attacking and causing serious injuries to a 50-year-old man and an Inland Valley Humane Society officer and killing a small dog in Chino.
“Due to the aggressive behavior of both dogs, and to prevent injury, the two Chino police officers on the scene recognized that the dogs posed an immediate and lethal threat to the Humane Officer and were forced to use their firearms to euthanize the dogs,” City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said Friday.
Officers first went to the 13000 block of 14th Street at 12:29 p.m. on a report of two dogs attacking a 50-year-old man, the spokeswoman said.
“The officers found the male had suffered severe injuries to his legs, and he was transported by ambulance to Pomona Valley Medical Center,” Mrs. Castro said.
Police found the Pitbulls three blocks away in the 13100 block of 11th Street and called the Inland Valley Humane Society to capture the dogs.
But while trying to secure the dogs, the Inland Valley Humane Society officer was attacked by both dogs and suffered serious injuries, Mrs. Castro said.
“A resident’s dog was also killed by the aggressive dogs,” she said.
The unidentified Inland Valley Humane Society officer was taken by ambulance to Chino Valley Medical Center.
Chino Police are asking witnesses to come forward and call Sgt. Ted Olden at (909) 334-3055.
