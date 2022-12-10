Christmas lights in the Chino Valley

The following is a list of just a few homes in the Chino Valley that are displaying outdoor Christmas lights in the spirit of the season.
Chino Hills
•The Chino Hills star on Cadmium Court, more than 9-feet tall, off Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive can be seen from the 71 Freeway, a tradition that began in 1998.
•Bayberry Drive, between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive
•Ivory Court home located on the cul de sac, with impressive light display and hand-crafted woodcuts of cartoon figures including the Simpsons, Futurama, and South Park (vicinity of Chino Hills State Park).
•15763 Pistachio St. Computerized lights to music, 5 to 10 p.m. nightly.
Chino
A spectacular show with more than 20,000 lights that includes “snow” falling at intervals while 15 songs are played. The show runs from 5 to 11:30 p.m. nightly with snow from 6 to 9 p.m. most nights. Tune to 88.1 FM for music. The Cain family has been operating the show for more than eight years and this year other neighbors are involved. The house is at the corner of Quiet Woods and Crestwood Avenue in The Preserve.
•3400 block of Spur Court
This neighborhood off Branding Iron Place includes a synchronized light and music show.
The neighborhood south of Don Lugo High School, off Pipeline Avenue, contains numerous decorated houses.
Neighborhoods around Cypress Avenue, San Antonio Street and Walnut Avenue.
