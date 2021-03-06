Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. (SICV) is accepting applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 30.
The scholarships can be used by full-time college students at a public or private school, university or trade school.
Scholarship recipients must be in attendance in the Fall 2021 and show proof of enrollment, according to a Soroptimist news release.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation (one from the school and one personal) and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average.
“Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley had to cancel all fundraising events this past year due to COVID,” the news release said. “Though generous support from our community, we will be able to award scholarships.”
To apply online, visit https://SICV.clubexpress.com, call (909) 716-3225 or email sichinovalley@soroptimist.net.
