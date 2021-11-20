Clearing out the Carbon Canyon Creek

A worker with the California Conservation Corps (CCC) clears out the Carbon Canyon Creek after a 100-foot-tall eucalyptus tree fell in the area of the former Party House Liquor Store in Sleepy Hollow during a windstorm in fall 2020. West Coast Arborists cleared out most of the tree soon afterwards because it was blocking the stream and encroaching on the back entrance to a home. The city waited until after the bird nesting season ended in September 2021 to clear out the remaining dead and declining trees, as well as biomass. CCC workers were supervised by the Santa Ana Watershed Authority.

