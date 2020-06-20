The Chino Valley school district released its reopening plan this week for the 2020-21 school year, set to begin on Aug. 10.
Superintendent Norm Enfield and district cabinet staff discussed the plan during a virtual school board study session Tuesday afternoon that was viewed live by nearly 800 people.
The video can be seen on the district's website, chi no.k12.ca.us.
Three learning options
The district’s plan includes three learning options- — full-time online learning at home, called distance learning; a combination of in-classroom and independent work from home, called blended learning; and full-time traditional instruction in a classroom setting.
Dr. Enfield said these options will be applied across all schools as determined by San Bernardino County’s placement on the Resilience Roadmap for California, the multi-phase plan to modify the governor’s March 19 statewide stay-at-home order.
Parents are being asked to complete a survey for each child by Wednesday, June 24 to indicate which learning model they prefer.
This initial survey will allow the district to determine staffing needs for each option and build out programs, Dr. Enfield said.
The survey can be found at chino.k12.ca.us.
Parents will be asked to lock in a final decision in the second week in July through a second survey.
A collaborative plan
Dr. Enfield said he and his staff attended informational meetings and incorporated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, San Bernardino Country Health, the California Department of Education and San Bernardino County Schools.
Representatives of the local unions for teachers and classified employees were also consulted.
Dr. Enfield said the plan did not require approval by the county health department.
Plan implementation
The district’s reopening plan mirrors the phases of economic reopening for San Bernardino County.
For example, if the county is in Stages 1 or 2A on Aug. 10 the district will implement distance learning at all grade levels. Schools will remain closed and teachers will provide live virtual instruction daily.
Dr. Enfield said according to the governor’s plan, schools may reopen in Stage 2A.
During Stage 2B, the district will offer distance learning and blended learning at all grade levels. For blended learning, classrooms will be divided into cohorts with alternating days in the classroom and independent study at home.
School offices will be open and outdoor play, recess and lunch will be modified for physical distancing.
At Stage 3, in which the county allows for more high-risk businesses to operate, the district will offer both blended learning and traditional instruction five days a week at the school sites.
Athletics, with adherence to health orders, could resume without spectators.
Visitors wearing masks will be allowed on campus after a pre-screening health evaluation by school staff.
Stage 4 will mark the end of the stay at home order.
Traditional classroom instruction with outdoor play, recess and lunch will return to normal.
Activities, which includes band and spectator sports, will gradually open.
Field trips and travel could be scheduled upon approval.
School facilities will remain closed to outside groups until Stage 4. An exception was made for childcare services by the YMCA at Anna Borba Elementary and the City of Chino at Cal Aero Preserve Academy. These programs start in July.
Contingencies
Dr. Enfield said the district will look at the number of coronavirus cases in the area provided by the county’s health department before changing to a new model.
“I think we will be more cautious as we move into the different stages,” he said.
Grace Park, associate superintendent of curriculum, instruction, innovation and support, said the district has contingency plans to scale up or scale down to any of the learning continuum options.
Options for families
Dr. Park said if a parent chooses to change options at some point during the school year, the change may be made during a logical transition, such as after the semester.
The district has an established home-based independent study for grades K-6 and a virtual academy for grades 7-12 through its Alternative Education Center.
Dr. Park said distance learning for K-8 students will be housed either at the school site or at the Alternative Education Center.
Support available to families
Dr. Park said families can receive help with distance learning through the Family Engagement Center and a technology hotline.
Training videos and other supports will be added, she said.
The district is implementing a 2.0 version of its distance learning model that was used last school year.
Chino Valley school board vice president Christina Gagnier asked how the district supports students “on the other side of the digital divide.”
This term is used to describe the gulf between those who have access to computers and those who do not. Dr. Enfield said the district has enough chrome books for every student and is ready to deploy hot spots for internet access.
Ms. Gagnier asked how the district supports special education students both inside and outside of the classroom.
Leah Fellows said special education students have individualized plans and a health plan is followed for each individual.
Dr. Enfield said some special education classes have a lower number of students and the district is looking at how to bring those classrooms back to the campuses.
Safety precautions at school sites
When school facilities reopen, students will be highly encouraged to wear face coverings.
Masks will be provided at school sites and will be required for both bus drivers and bus-riding students.
School personnel will screen students daily for active symptoms and check temperatures using disposable touchless thermometers.
All school employees will be required to wear masks.
Insolation rooms will be used to isolate students presenting with symptoms.
Hygiene and physical distancing signs will be installed.
Protective guards will be installed in select office spaces.
Directional signage will be used to direct the flow of traffic.
Assistant Superintendent of Facilities, Planning and Operations Greg Stachura said the district began ordering safety equipment and supplies for schools in March.
He said there had been supply chain issues early on, but the balance of supplies that had been ordered are expected in the next few weeks.
Schools will receive cleaning supplies, cloth and disposable masks, hand sanitizer, disposable gowns and gloves, face shields, signage and touchless thermometers.
Dr. Enfield said a six-month supply will be needed.
Sandra Chen, associate superintendent of business services, said the district has already received relief from the state for supplies and more relief is expected from the federal government through the Cares Act.
Maintenance staff is trained to clean and sanitize facilities and protocols are in place.
Mr. Stachura said all HVAC units fresh air vents were checked and set to 20 percent open to ensure proper ventilation.
Hospital grade filters have been replaced district-wide, he said.
